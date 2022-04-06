JUNE CAROL WATKINS COLWELL, the widow and homemaker of the late Kirby Colwell, Jr., and the daughter of the late Clarence Benjamin and Ada Spencer Watkins, was born on March 19, 1946 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on March 30, 2022 at the age of 76 years and 11 days.
Mrs. Colwell is survived by two grandchildren, Sierra Sky Combs of Booneville, Kentucky and Trevor Dylan Colwell of Beattyville, Kentucky; a great grandson, Zachary Cade Combs of Booneville; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Colwell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Kirby; and a son, John Geffrey Colwell.Services April 1, 2022 at Al Deaton Cemetery of Lee Co prior to burial, with Glen Wilson officiating. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
