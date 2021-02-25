Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines

Juniper Health, Inc. (JHI) is now scheduling appointments to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at their Breathitt, Wolfe and Lee Medical clinics.
Community members can request an appointment by visiting the website: bit.ly/jhicovidvaccine2021
Once you complete the form at the link, there is no need to do anything further. Your information will be reviewed and categorized based on the vaccine phases and availability. You will be notified of your appointment date and time when scheduled.
“Juniper Health is pleased to be able to add COVID vaccinations to our robust program to help combat this deadly illness,” said Dr. Derrick Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Juniper Health. “The team at Juniper Health is honored to do their part, in cooperation with our partners at the local, state, and national level, to get this epidemic behind us.”
The community is encouraged to follow the official Juniper Health Facebook page for up-to-date information on COVID, as well as visit the company website at www.juniperhealth.org. As always, patients are also always welcome to call any of JHI’s seven facilities to discuss their healthcare needs.
Juniper Health is a federally qualified health center with facilities in Breathitt, Elliott, Lee, Morgan and Wolfe Counties. The mission of the organization is to “improve the health of our service area residents by delivering high-quality, patient-centered healthcare regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
