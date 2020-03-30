Beattyville, KY--- Juniper Health, Inc. (JHI) is open and prepared to continue to provide quality healthcare in the midst of COVID-19.
“With a potential epidemic on the distant horizon earlier this month, JHI did not wait. We took a proactive approach and launched into action by planning, preparing, and making major adaptations, in real time, to confront this situation,” said Dr. Derrick Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Juniper Health. “I’m proud to report that Juniper Health has risen to the challenge. Our team is exceeding expectations in preparedness, safety, and continual delivery of the high-quality healthcare we are known for.”
Several of the adaptation’s patients will need to be aware of include:
-Patients are asked to please call the clinics for non-emergent/non-urgent healthcare needs before you come.
-Our medical clinics now have an external triage process, where patients will be met by JHI staff who will screen them prior to entering our facilities. This step, in conjunction with others, will hopefully help maintain the safety of the healthcare delivery system for both patients and staff alike.
-Behavioral health patients are asked to call ahead for non-emergencies to discuss with your behavioral health provider.
- In accordance with directives from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, JHI is currently treating dental emergencies only. Please call to discuss your dental situation with your JHI dental staff.
“We all look forward to the day this crisis passes and we return to a normal existence,” said Dr. Hamilton. “In the meantime, we ask you please be patient with us as we make real-time adaptations to meet the unprecedented demands that the COVID-19 challenge presents us.”
The community is encouraged to follow the official Juniper Health Facebook page for up-to-date information, as well as visit their website at www.juniperhealth.org. As always, patients are also always welcome to call any of JHI’s seven facilities to discuss their healthcare needs.
Juniper Health is a federally qualified health center with facilities in Breathitt, Elliott, Lee, Morgan and Wolfe Counties. The mission of the organization is to “improve the health of our service area residents by delivering high-quality, patient-centered healthcare regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.