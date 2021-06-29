Just Announced: Beattyville Post Office Reopening Date
The Beattyville Post Office at 301 Main Street will reopen on July, 1, 2021. The office was temporarily closed in March due to damage sustained during extensive flooding in the area.
   The hours of operation at the Beattyville Post Office are:
Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and
Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00a.m.
   The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
