A bridge deck overlay project has temporarily reduced the KY 52 bridge crossing the Middle Fork of the Kentucky River at St. Helens in Lee County to one lane.
Alternating one-lane traffic will be controlled by temporary signals during the project at milepoint 16.8. The work is expected to take up to three weeks to complete, weather permitting. This project impacts travel between Beattyville and Jackson.
The available travel lane is 11.5 feet wide. No wide load detours are posted, but vehicles wider than 11.5 feet will need to take an alternate route. Possibilities include KY 11 and KY 30 through Booneville; or KY 11, KY 715, the Mountain Parkway and KY 15 through Campton.
The bridge was built in 1951 and carries approximately 2,200 vehicles per day.
