Justus Tucker Bowling Jr, age 85, son of the late Justus Tucker Sr. and Katherine “Katie” (Deaton) Bowling of Vincent, KY journeyed on to Glory on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He is survived by his sister; Betty Davis of Georgia, brother; Don (Linda) Deaton of San Antonio, TX, sister-in-law; Barbara Bowling of Vincent, KY, brother-in-laws; Jimmy (Francis) Click of Waco, KY, Wayne Click of Nicholasville, KY, Dale Click of Dayton, OH, Ernie Click of Titusville, FL, and a host of nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Janet (Click) Bowling, brothers; Clyde, Clarence, and Charlie Bowling, sisters; Carrie Bowling, and Agnes Terry. JT grew up in the Bowlingtown Community of Perry County. He attended Lees College upon his graduation from Buckhorn High School, and returned to his beloved Bowlingtown to begin his teaching career. Upon graduating from Eastern Kentucky University with a Masters of Education, he moved to Batavia, OH, and taught for 30 plus years. He and his wife Jan retired to Fort Myers, FL, where they became members of the Southwest Baptist Church, serving in various roles. During his teaching career he took time to serve his country for four years in the armed services. JT loved his family dearly, and never missed an opportunity to express that love. We will always remember him dancing in a white sport coat with a pink carnation…he could really dance! The performing and directing of skits, and plays, singing around the piano, the many family gatherings he orchestrated, and the ‘graveyard brawl.” He returned to the family farm at Vincent to spend his last years with family. JT developed a passion for photography, and has left us framed treasures to cherish for a life-time. Graveside services by Rev. J. Jamison Brunk on the family farm at Vincent, KY, on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
