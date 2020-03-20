If Kentucky students return to the classroom this year they will not have to take the K-PREP test.
The U.S. Department of Education announced today it would allow all public schools nationwide to "bypass" standardized testing for the 2019-20 school year.
The Kentucky Department of Education has already asked for a waiver from the federal government that would grant schools permission to skip this year's K-PREP testing. The federal government said Friday it will grant such waivers.
Many feel this may be the first step in canceling school for the remainder of the year.
