   Karin Eileen Evans, age 80, of Beattyville, KY, passed away Wednesday December 6, 2022 at the Atrium Medical Center in Franklin, Ohio. Karin was born May 21, 1942, in Dundalk, Maryland. She is survived by 1 son; John Evans of Beattyville, KY, 1 daughter; Robin Harrison of Franklin, Ohio and 1 brother; Shawn Lowe, of Texas, along with many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leon Evans Sr. and her second husband, Blue Back and one son, Leon Evans, Jr.  No services are scheduled at this time. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you