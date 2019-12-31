Kash Johnson, age 83, husband of Charlene, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home in Booneville, KY. Kash was born December 17, 1936 in Breathitt County, KY, a son of the late Chester Johnson and Lillie Johnson. He was a retired construction worker having worked out of Local 329 in Ohio. He is survived by10 sons; Cash (Beverly) Johnson, Jr, Donnie (Nikki) Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, Albert Johnson, Doug Johnson, Glen (Laura) Johnson, Rich (Missy) Baker, all of Lima, Ohio and Brian Johnson, Bradley Johnson and Jason Johnson, all of Booneville, KY, 3 daughters; Maggie (Mike) Burkett of Punxsutawney, PA, Alisia (Todd) Numbers, of Franklin N. C. and Candy (Shawn) Allen of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Lawrence Johnson, of Lima, OH, 28 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Lillie Johnson, first wife; Emily (Sizemore) Johnson, son; Robert Johnson, daughter; Brenda Johnson, sister; Leona Johnson, and brothers; Herbert, Charles, Garland and Arch Johnson. Visitation: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral Services: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Charlton officiating. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
