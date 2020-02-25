Katherine Louise Charles Thacker, widow of Robert Wendel Thacker and the daughter of the late Robert and Mabel Anderson Charles was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 23, 1934 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on February 17, 2020 at the age of 85 years, 9 months, and 25 days. She was a member of the Beattyville Assembly of God. She is survived by nine children, Debbra Ann Trent and husband Herbert Carrel of Middletown, Ohio, Joan Kay Baker of Beattyville, Kentucky, Pearl Louise Townsend and husband Alton of Stanton, Kentucky, Wendle K. Thacker and wife Brenda of Beattyville, Kentucky, Alan Darrell Thacker and wife Judy of Middletown, Ohio, John Robert Thacker and wife Sherry of Tennessee, Paula Denise Cales and husband Timothy of Middletown, Ohio, Pamela June Whisman and husband Hurley of Arizona, and Patrick Gerald Thacker of Tennessee; 19 grandchildren, Bradley, Shirley, Leslie, Angela, Cathy, Emma, Ryan, Miranda, Corrina, DJ, Candi, Kerri, Andy, Terry, Justin, Alan Douglas, Jessica, James, and Josh; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one sister, Wanda Dailey of Germantown, Ohio; two brothers, Orville Charles of Zoe, Kentucky and Marvin Charles of Stanton, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Katherine was preceded in death by one son, Marvin Jerome Thacker; one granddaughter, Rebecca Lee Thacker; brother and sister, Roger Charles and Margaret Fugate; and two grandchildren, Alton Jerome Townsend and Kayla Marie Newman. Visitation & funeral held Saturday feb. 22nd 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home. Officiating: Gary Justice. Co Celebrant: Greg Farler. Burial at Charles Cemetery of Shoemaker Ridge Rd. Zoe KY. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
