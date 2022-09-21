KATHLEEN “KATIE” BANKS COPE, the wife of James Darren Cope of Booneville, Kentucky, and the daughter of the late Robert Roy and Georgia Collins Banks, was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 8, 1970, and departed this life at her home in Booneville on September 12, 2022 at the age of 51 years, 10 months and 4 days. She was a homemaker and a former hairdresser.
In addition to her husband Darren, Mrs. Cope is survived by three children, Joslyn Brooke Cope, James Robert Cope and Wesley Blaine Cope all of Booneville; two grandchildren, Piper Jordan Kate Taylor and Lincoln Andrew Mainous; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
