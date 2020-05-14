Katie Bowman, a 2020 Lee County Senior, has been named recipient of the 2020 KPMG Future Leaders Scholarship. Katie will be joining an elite group of young ladies who have been selected to this exclusive group representing Lee County. Kayla Combs was selected in 2016 as a member of the first KPMG Future Leaders Scholarship Program and Taylor Roberts was selected in 2019. This program selects twenty-two of the top female high school students from across the nation and gives them the opportunity to enhance their personal growth through college scholarships, a leadership development retreat, mentorship, and an introduction to golf. The program’s main purpose is to help these young women continue to build a strong foundation and instill the confidence and leadership ability they need to succeed in college and ultimately in their long-term careers.
Georgia Godfrey of KPMG Future Leaders Program notified Becky Mullins, former teacher at Lee County ATC, of Katie’s selection this week. “My independent selection committee selected another one. We love these girls.” This is truly an honor for our small community to have had three students selected for this program. Katie is the daughter of Samantha Bowman and plans to attend the University of Kentucky in the fall majoring Human Health Science focusing on the Pre-Med path.
The students selected will:
· Receive a KPMG Future Leaders Scholarship of $10,000 per year for 4 years of college.
· Attend a three-day KPMG Future Leaders Retreat the summer before their freshman year of college, at KPMG’s new state-of-the-art KPMG Lakehouse Learning and Innovation Center in Orlando, FL. The retreat focuses on leadership training, career development, college transition, and golf instruction. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the retreat has been postponed to a possible date over winter break.
· Each Future Leader will be paired with a mentor for one year, the mentor will be a female executive that attended the KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit.
KPMG is deeply committed to the advancement, development and empowerment of women.
KPMG Future Leaders Mentoring Program is a charitable initiative focused on developing future generations of women leaders. It is funded by proceeds from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit.
