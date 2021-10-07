The second winner in Kentucky Blood Center’s Summer Double Feature two-vehicle giveaway winner will be announced on Thursday, October 7. The lucky donor will receive the keys to the 2021 Toyota Camry at 9:30 a.m. at Kentucky Blood Center’s Middletown location at 12905 Shelbyville Road in Louisville.
Individuals, age 18 and older, who registered to give blood with Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) July 5 through September 11, were automatically entered into the drawing, which consisted of nearly 16,000 entries.
“The summer months are always difficult in relation to the blood supply,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President for External Relations with KBC. “We are still seeing blood drive cancelations and decreased collections due to the pandemic and we are always looking for creative ways to motivate donors to come in and roll up their sleeves.”
KBC began giving away brand new Toyota vehicles to boost summer blood donations in 2008. This summer marks the first time the organization has given away two vehicles. Jeremy Tuel of Somerset won the first vehicle, a 2021 Toyota C-HR, back in July.
“We were pleasantly surprised by the number of donors who came out to give this summer,” said Brajuha. “Despite the increased number of COVID cases as the summer pressed on, donors continued to support local patients and local hospitals with donations, which is incredible.”
Kentucky’s hospitals continue to transfuse blood at pre-pandemic levels and Kentucky Blood Center needs more than 400 donors per day to meet the needs of the hospitals it serves. To find donation locations and more information about KBC and blood donation, visit kybloodcenter.org.
About Kentucky Blood Center
Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.
