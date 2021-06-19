KCTCS Board Votes to Freeze Tuition Rate for 2021-22 Academic Year

Students and parents can breathe a little easier this fall because the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), including Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC), will not be raising tuition.
At $179 per credit hour, KCTCS colleges already have the lowest tuition in the state, which saves families thousands of dollars. Out-of-state students from counties contiguous to Kentucky will continue to pay $358 per credit hour. All other out-of-state students will continue to pay $627 per credit hour.
“The pandemic has taken a toll on our students who’ve been affected in numerous ways, including job loss,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said. “The board wanted to help students, and we felt keeping our tuition at the same rate would help thousands of families.”
Many prospective students decided not to attend college during the pandemic and HCTC welcomes them to campus along with our current students. For students who prefer online learning or hybrid classes, those will be available as well.
Whether students are seeking an associate degree or a short-term credential that can be earned in a few weeks, HCTC offers a wide variety of programs. Employers also are encouraged to learn about affordable customized training programs for incumbent employees. These are offered through the Workforce Solutions team.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said the news of the tuition freeze comes at the perfect time for current and prospective HCTC students.
“We’re elated that, after the year we’ve all had, we are able to keep our tuition costs the same for our students,” she said. “Our aim is always to help those in our community get to the lives they want through education, and this is a huge help in achieving that goal.”
To find out more about Hazard Community and Technical College, go to hazard.kctcs.edu, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok to get the most up-to-date announcements.
