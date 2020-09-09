Booneville, KY- Keith “Bubba” Gabbard departed peacefully from this Earth on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence in Booneville, KY.
Keith was born in Hamilton, OH on May 24, 1957 to Mary E. Gabbard and the late William A. Gabbard. Keith married his wife Betty (Edwards) Gabbard in 1976 and they started a family in Owsley County. Keith worked at Midsouth in Clay County for many years. He owned and operated Hidden Hills Tack and Feed since 2000. Bubba enjoyed hunting with his grandkids, his business, interacting with his customers, horse rides, antiques, cookouts with family, and making friends every where he went. In his past-time he enjoyed riding horses, trading, fishing, and knife shows.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife Betty J Gabbard, his father, William A. Gabbard, 1 brother Edgar Gabbard, and many other dear family and friends.
Keith is survived by his beloved mother, Mary Gabbard, his two children Michael (Christy) Gabbard, and Karen Gabbard (Jeff Sizemore), 6 grandchildren, Mercedes Gross, Dakota Gross, Nick Gross (Isabella Bowling), Morgan Gabbard, Christopher Gabbard, and Peyton Gabbard, and 3 great grandchildren, Brayden Byrd, Cameron Byrd, and Addilyn Gross. Keith is also survived by his sister Darlene Gabbard and two brothers, Timothy (Peggy) Gabbard, Henry (Naomi) Gabbard, all of Booneville, KY, many nephews, nieces, a lifelong friend who was like a brother, Keith “Gord” Bowman, a family friend that was like a daughter, Katrina Slone, and a host of other family and friends. Keith was loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Mitchell Baker officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.kyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.