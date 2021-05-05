KEITH EDWARD FOX, son of the late Wallace and Remonia Fern McIntosh Fox was born in Wolfe County, Kentucky on December 4, 1970 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on April 29, 2021 at the age of 50 years, 4 months and 25 days. He attended the Pentecostal Church and was a former employee of Experience Works.
Keith is survived by two sisters, Eva Durbin and husband Freddie and JoAnn Reed and husband Ricky all of Beattyville, Kentucky; four nieces, Emily Fern Reed, Tiffany Couch and husband Robert, Christina Fox, and Jadyn Couch also all of Beattyville; five great nieces and nephews, Jacob, Michaela, Jack, Curtis, Cadyn, and Jayce Fox; special cousin, Tammy Carter; special friend, Mary Best all of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services held Monday May 3rd 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in Couch-Brandenburg Cemetery of Fred Brandenburg Rd of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.