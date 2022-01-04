KELLY BRYANT, JR passed at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky on December 31, 2021 due to complications from a fall. He was born on December 6, 1944 in Athol, Kentucky, the sixth and last child of Polly Ann and Kelly Bryant. He loved to go fishing and hunting. After leaving Lee’s College, he moved to Pontiac, Michigan where he worked until retirement at General Motors. Kelly most recently lived with his niece, Patricia Wilson (formerly of Beattyville, Kentucky) in both Sun City Center, Florida and Richmond, Kentucky, but no matter what zip code he lived in, to Kelly only Kentucky was home.
He was a member of the Masonic Proctor Lodge #213 and A&M in Beattyville, Kentucky and was a Highlander of the Zenobia Shrine in Michigan. Kelly is predeceased by his parents, Kelly and Polly Ann Bryant; three brothers, Herbert Bryant, Herman Bryant, and Harlan Jackson; as well as one sister, Lillie Wilson whom he had also lived with until her recent passing. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Bryant Gardner and husband Lawrence of Toledo, Ohio; one grandson, Lawrence Gardner, Jr. of Chicago, Illinois; one granddaughter, Tatyanna Gardner of Raleigh, North Carolina; and one sister, Bertha Coomer of Lake Orion, Michigan in addition to a host of other nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at Newnam Funeral Home on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1 PM with Bro. Ken Ward officiating. Visit 12-1 PM. He will be laid to rest in the Riverview Cemetery following the funeral service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.