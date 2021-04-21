Kendra Himes, age 22, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home in Booneville, KY. Kendra was born August 12, 1998, in Manchester, KY, a daughter to Adebert Himes III & Rebecca Smith. She was a homemaker, and loved being a mother. In her free-time, she enjoyed playing games, riding horses, and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents; Adebert Himes III of Florida, and Rebecca Smith of Booneville, KY, she is survived by 1 son; Damian Branham of Booneville, KY, 2 daughters; Chassidy Faye Cockerham, and Ellisa Branham both of Booneville, KY, 3 brothers; Jacob Lee Himes, Nathaniel Brian Himes, and Teddy Combs Jr., 3 sisters; Kelsey Rana Himes, Lisa Ann Combs, and Kimberly Jean Fabian, grandmother; Cora Mae Terry, and many other loving family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by 1 uncle; Mikey Himes, and Grandfather; Hizacar Smith.
Visitation held Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Bellamy officiating. Burial in the Family Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
