KENNETH A. NORMAN, widower of Lois Faye Vanderpool Norman and son of the late Edward and Hazel Fields Norman was born in Lee County, Kentucky on February 26, 1947 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on October 25, 2021. He was a member of the Beattyville Church of the Nazarene and retired from Lee County Schools after working as a bus driver and mechanic for 34 years. His favorite hobby was showing his 2 Montecarlos in car shows. Mr. Norman leaves behind one daughter, Marsha Lynch and her husband Mike of Beattyville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Dakota Gabbard of Lexington, Kentucky and Dreama Barrett and husband Hargis of Georgetown, Kentucky; one great grandson, Rayden Asher Brown Barrett, also of Georgetown; two sisters, Judy Cundiff and husband Bobby and Frances Coomer; one brother, James Edward Norman all of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services held October 28th, 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Ricky Isaacs officiating. Burial: St. Helens Cemetery of 138 Highway 2016 of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
