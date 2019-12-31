Kenneth Fox, age 61, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home in Booneville, KY. Kenneth was born November 1, 1958, in the Lerose Community of Booneville, KY, a son to the late Carl Fox Sr. and Alice (Reed) Fox. He loved the outdoors, and riding ATV’s. He is survived by 2 daughters; Kendra Abercrombie, and Holly Slay, 4 brothers; Carl (Anita) Fox Jr., Roy (Lockie) Fox, Glen (Becky) Fox, and Tommy (Sonya) Fox, 2 sisters; Brenda (Larry) Ellington, and Linda (Tim) Florea, 4 grandchildren, special friends; Clayton and Teresa Turner, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Carl Fox Sr., and Alice Fox. Visitation: Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral Services: Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Fox, age 61
To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Fox, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.