  Kenneth Fox, age 61, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home in Booneville, KY. Kenneth was born November 1, 1958, in the Lerose Community of Booneville, KY, a son to the late Carl Fox Sr. and Alice (Reed) Fox. He loved the outdoors, and riding ATV’s. He is survived by 2 daughters; Kendra Abercrombie, and Holly Slay, 4 brothers; Carl (Anita) Fox Jr., Roy (Lockie) Fox, Glen (Becky) Fox, and Tommy (Sonya) Fox, 2 sisters; Brenda (Larry) Ellington, and Linda (Tim) Florea, 4 grandchildren, special friends; Clayton and Teresa Turner, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Carl Fox Sr., and Alice Fox. Visitation: Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral Services: Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

