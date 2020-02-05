Kenneth Ike Brandenburg, son of the late Conley and Margie Burns Brandenburg was born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 13, 1956 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on January 27, 2020 at the age of 63 years, 10 months, and 14 days. He was a past deacon and current member of the Beattyville Baptist Church, worked as a welder for CSX Railroad for 20 years, as well as a member of the Shriners and Masons where he served as a past Master of the Proctor Lodge #213, F & AM. Kenneth leaves behind three children, Kendra Caudill and husband Josh, Kristy Dunaway and husband Sonny all of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Kenny Brandenburg and wife Paige of Richmond, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Macy Smith, Elijah and Emery Caudill, Lauren, Logan, and Lacey Dunaway, and Jax and Cameron Brandenburg; two brothers, JC Brandenburg of Loveland, Ohio and Joe Brandenburg of Matthews, North Carolina; one sister, Wilma Sue Hall of Hatchechubbee, Alabama; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Brandenburg and James Brandenburg; and two sisters, Nancy Brandenburg and Ruth Hix. Visitation & funeral service held Thurs. Jan. 30th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville, KY. Burial: Stonecoal Cemetery of Lee Co. KY. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Ike Brandenburg
