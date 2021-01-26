Kenneth James Turner, son of the late James Roger and Loretta Johnson Turner was born in Pontiac, Michigan on April 15, 1966 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on January 14, 2021 at the age of 54 years, 8 months, and 30 days. He is survived by three sons, Kenneth Earl Roger Turner and wife Isabelle of Bollendorf, Germany, Shelby Edward Turner of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Daniel Donald Steven Turner and wife Sarah of Bollendorf, Germany; one daughter, Ashley Ann Marie Turner Thorpe of Jackson, Kentucky; his ex-wife, Linda Turner of Goldsboro, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Hayley, Raylin, Sophia, William, Marcellis, and Henrie; three brothers, Shelby Allen Turner of Jackson, Kentucky, Daniel Roger Turner of Michigan, and Michael Steven Turner of Jackson; one sister, Ida Marie Turner of Beattyville, Kentucky; one aunt, Lynn Johnson of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by three children, Virginia Loretta Turner, Shelley Sueann Marie Turner and James Linard Ray Turner; and his grandparents, Shelby and Marie Johnson and Edward and Ethel Turner. Private family services held. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Burial in the Johnson cemetery of War Creek Road, Jackson KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.