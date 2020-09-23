Kenneth “Ken” R. Mosiman, age 71, departed this earth on September 12, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, in Lexington, KY. Kenneth was born in Winona, MN on August 8, 1949, a son to the late Lynn and Ruby (Doughty) Mosiman. Kenneth married his wife; Karen (Caudell) McGraw in 2006, and together they have 1 daughter; Katelyn. He was a truck driver, until an accident disabled him. Ken loved fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and his Harley. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, and he was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Booneville, where he sang often. He was also a life member of the DAV. Ken is survived by his wife; Karen (Caudell), two sons; John (Amanda) Mosiman of Colorado, and Charles Mosiman of South Carolina, one step-son; Joel (Julie) McGraw of Florida, one daughter; Katelyn Roberts of Beattyville, KY, two step-daughters; Ethel (Will) Whisman of Beattyville, KY, and Sara (Art) Price of Booneville, KY, 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, one sister; Gwen (Harold) Kreuger of Michigan, 2 brothers; Lyle Mosiman of Texas, and Darryl Mosiman of Ohio, several nieces, nephews, and other family members, and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; Lynn and Ruby Mosiman, one sister; Carol, and one son; Brian Mosiman. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Davis officiating.
Burial A.G. Caudell Cemetery, located on the Lucky Fork of Buffalo in Booneville, Owsley Co., KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
