Kenneth Ray Roberts, age 64, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2021, at his home in Booneville, KY.
Kenneth was born January 17, 1959 in Richmond, KY a son to the late Parnell & Nancy (Johnson) Roberts. He was construction worker. Along with his wife of 43 years; Lillian Roberts, he is survived by 3 sons; Kenneth (Trina) Roberts, Curtis Roberts, and Travis Roberts, all of Booneville, KY, 3 sisters; Chelsie Hamilton of Winchester, KY, Edna (Sam) Cockerham of Beattyville, KY, ,and Ruth Ann (Mitchell) Gabbard of Booneville, KY, 5 brothers; Ernest (Rose) Roberts of Booneville, KY, Hillyard (Sherry) Roberts of Winchester, KY, Russell Roberts of Irvine, KY, Donald Roberts of Booneville, KY, and Tommy (Kim) Roberts of Irvine, KY, 3 grandchildren; Sawyer Chase Roberts, Bailey Elizabeth Roberts, and Sophia Grace Roberts, and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 grandson; Colby Kenneth Glenn Roberts, 3 sisters; Elsie Roberts, Sondra Roberts, and Addie Jean McDaniel, 4 brothers; Paul Roberts, James Earl Roberts, Dale Wayne Roberts, and William Douglas Roberts.
Funeral services February 15, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Rose Roberts officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Johnson Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.