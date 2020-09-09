Kenneth Wayne Snowden, loving husband of Betty Jane Reece Snowden of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Kenneth and Pauline Wilson Snowden was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on January 23, 1967 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on August 28, 2020 at the age of 53 years, 7 months, and 5 days. He was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God and a former LAC/CCA Sargent and Correctional Counselor.
In addition to his wife, Betty, Kenneth is the loving father of Brooklyn Nicole Snowden of Beattyville; two uncles, John Goodman of Corydon, Indiana and Ralph Snowden of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; one aunt, Irene Clontz of Forest Park, Ohio; a host of other relatives, and was a brother to many special close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four aunts, Sue Goodman, Loraine Ross, Mildred Robbins, and Kathleen Caudill; and three uncles, Herald, Dorman, and Clyde Snowden.
Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Graveside service held at Snowden Cemetery Pine Grove Road Lee County. Garrett Thomas officiating.
