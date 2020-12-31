Holiday Hangovers: Kentuckians rank New Year’s Day as the worst hangover of the year, reveals poll.
- Poll reveals the worst hangover days throughout the year.
- 12% rely on the 'hair of the dog' method over the holidays.
- 1 in 10 admit they have spent the entire day in bed due to a hangover during the festive holidays.
'Tis the season to be tipsy! Following a very challenging year, it is likely that many Kentuckians will be looking forward to a particularly booze-filled festive season, Under normal circumstances, the holidays usually provide the ultimate opportunity to sit back and clink glasses, and
, it doesn’t take a scientist to understand that drinking more over the holiday period poses a greater risk of experiencing a hangover the next day. After spending days on end confined to our homes during lockdown, the last thing anyone wants is to be stuck in bed with a horrendous hangover – especially on a festive day!
AlcoholRehab.com, a leading provider of addiction treatment rehabilitation resources, polled 2,800 drinkers (aged 21+), and found that that Kentuckians overwhelmingly voted January 1st as their worst hangover of the year. All over the country, this holiday is well known for its celebratory nature, usually involving boozy beverages and a champagne toast to mark the countdown to midnight. Additionally, many people see the new year as an opportunity to change their ways (perhaps giving up alcohol for the month of Dry January or taking on healthier eating habits), therefore, some may indulge more over the holiday season, kicking off New Year’s Day with the worst hangover they’ll experience the rest of the year.
It as found that New Year’s Eve is not the only holiday resulting in widespread hangovers. Kentuckians voted the following the following hangover days as the worst (in order):
2/ July 5th, following Independence Day celebrations.
3/ November 27th, following Thanksgiving.
4/ December 26th, following Christmas Day.
5/ December 25th, following Christmas Eve.
6/ March 18th, following St Patrick's Day.
The survey also found that 1 in 10 (9.5%) drinkers admit they have spent the entire day in bed due to a particularly bad hangover over the holidays. While taking tequila shots with friends may have seemed like a good idea at the time, there is nothing worse than being unable to partake in festive activities the following day due to light sensitivity, extreme nausea or a hangover-induced headache.
If you’re spending the holidays with a group of people, one person being down due to a hangover can potentially ruin your plans for the day. With everyone’s spirits bright, one person’s hangover can be a buzzkill, especially on Christmas Day. In fact, 5% of drinkers admit they have ruined a Christmas Day due to a hangover.
Hair of the dog: Although this has been proven an ineffective cure more than 12% of people admit they have tried to drink away a holiday hangover on Christmas morning by consuming more alcohol. Because hangover symptoms are a result of a sharp spike, then rapid drop in an person’s blood alcohol level, adding more booze to the mix may – if anything – only be a temporary deterrent for these symptoms.
