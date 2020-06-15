be

Today the Kentucky Blood Center announced a critical need for blood donors as the nationwide blood shortage which has been plaguing many areas of our country for weeks has impacted the Commonwealth. KBC, which supplies blood to more than 70 Kentucky hospitals, has an urgent need for all blood types and is encouraging donors to make an appointment and donate as soon as possible.

“We do not issue critical appeals for donors unless the situation absolutely dictates a need,” Bill Reed, Kentucky Blood Center President and CEO, said. “Our initial surge in supply during the pandemic has been exhausted and with elective surgeries not only resuming, but increasing from their normal level, blood donors are urgently needed.”

Due to social distancing guidelines, appointments are required and can be made at www.kybloodcenter.org or by calling 800.775.2522. All six KBC donor centers (listed below) are open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Face coverings should be worn while visiting our donor centers. Mobile blood drive locations can also be found on the website. 

 

 

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

About Kentucky Blood Center

Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.

