Kentucky was found to have the 6th-largest rate increase in annual health insurance premiums at 27.26% over a 6 year period. QuoteWizard analyzed data from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to evaluate average annual health insurance premiums per person for employer-based plans.
Key Findings:
In 2013, Kentucky’s annual premium cost was $5,257, rising to $6,690 in 2018. For employer-based health plans, in 2013, Kentucky employees contributed an average of $1,215 per year on premiums, while employers contributed $4,042. This means that in 2013, employees paid an average of 23.11% of their total annual premium.
In 2018, Kentucky employees contributed an average of $1,633 per year on health premiums, while employers contributed $5,057. Employees paid an average of 24.41% of the total premium costs that year. Kentucky’s employee personal health premium costs have increased by 34.40% since 2013.
Kentucky’s employer contributions to health costs have increased by 25.11% since 2013.
When health insurance premiums are on the rise, the common reason for the increase is due to healthcare costs. Insurance companies bear these healthcare costs and as a means to account for their financial liability, it comes back to the policy holder in the form of more expensive premiums. For many who have employer-based health insurance plans, the policy holder includes the employee and the employer who contribute to a health insurance policy.
According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services there was a 40% increase in healthcare spending nationwide. That 40% increase over a 10-year period from 2005 to 2014 shows how increased healthcare costs lead to a 20% increase in employer-based health insurance premiums.
On average the split between contributions is 20% employee and 80% employer on an employer-based health insurance policy.
Employers offering health insurance benefits bear the greatest cost increase when health insurance companies are increasing premiums. Pew Research suggests the rising cost of employer-based health insurance policies are a leading reason for wage stagnation.
The theory is businesses are unable to increase wages because of employer contributions to health insurance plans are increasing at a higher rate. Pew Research indicated over the last five years wages experience a 2% to 3% year over year increase. Employer-based insurance premiums are increasing 5% to 6% year over year. With insurance premiums out pacing wage growth it seems that trend could be a key factor in wage stagnation.
Each state has its own set of economic factors that are leading to health insurance increases. However, the strongest indicator of health insurance premiums is the increase in healthcare expenditures. When healthcare costs go up, health insurance premiums will follow. Of states with the highest annual premium four of the top 10 states had the highest healthcare cost increase.
The biggest key factor we want to highlight are the states seeing the biggest increase in health insurance premiums. The increase in premiums for employer-based plans has a direct impact on the bottom line of the individual and the business. When health insurance premiums go up in your state, it’s an economic factor that costs the individual more and could limit wage increases from the employer.
