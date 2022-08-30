With the average student loan debt reaching around $37,000 per borrower, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
To determine the states that are friendliest toward student-loan debtors, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from average student debt to unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34 to share of students with past-due loan balances.
Student Debt in Kentucky (1=Most; 25=Avg.):
- 29th – Avg. Student Debt
- 11th – Proportion of Students with Debt
- 5th – Student Debt as % of Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 25th – Unemployment Rate of Population Aged 25 to 34
- 5th – % of Student Loans Past Due or in Default
- 9th – Availability of Student Jobs
- 22nd – Availability of Paid Internships
- 27th – Grant Growth
