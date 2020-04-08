As of 1pm on Monday March 30, 2020 there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in the 7 counties that comprise the Kentucky River District
Health Department.
KRDHD Health officials agree with the Governor saying crowding at all stores, road side stands, yard sales, ATV rides, golf courses, basketball
courts, threatens further spread of COVID-19. "We are urging all residents to limit leaving your home. We have to reinforce #HealthyatHome, you
should only leave home for food and medical reasons." KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard said. He added "We have to do better, think
of it this way, a small number of irresponsible people could cost others their lives."
The KRDHD offers these tips-
-Businesses must do better! Managers should monitor social distancing within their stores, make announcements periodically over the loud
speaker, advertise and encourage social distancing on the outside marquee, post social distancing messages, etc.
-Individuals must do better! You should be #HealthyatHome as much as possible. We can't be congregating, taking selfies with others and/or
group photos with friends, visiting loved ones, hugging, etc.. It just takes one person with the virus and it is very contagious. Don't be the one
that brings the virus back to a loved one because you were careless.
-If you must go to a store, only one member of a household should do the shopping. One Cart-One Person!
-Our KRDHD Environmental team will be monitoring and encouraging social distance guidelines.
-Social Distance yourself keeping 6 feet proximity from others!
-Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or
sneezing.
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
-There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person:
-Between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet).
-By respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
-The virus can also live on surfaces.
“When we go to places we have to make sure we do it in a responsible way,” Governor Beshear said. “We’re at crunch time. The next two to three
weeks are pivotal,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. He advised people to follow the guidance from Gov.
Beshear and public health officials.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should contact their
healthcare provider.
A state hotline 1.800.722.5725 is available to help Kentuckians who have questions. For more information visit kycovid19.ky.gov and
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html. Also, Be sure to find us and stay updated on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under
Kentucky River District Health Department or visit our website www.krdhd.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.