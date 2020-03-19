The CDC is responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that was first detected in China and now has been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including the U.S.
“The care and safety of our patients, families, visitors and staff is our highest priority,” said Susie Robinette, Chief Nursing Officer of Kentucky River Medical Center. “Kentucky River Medical Center’s clinical team is trained and equipped to care for patients if the virus spreads to our community. Our team meets daily to ensure that all aspects of our environment of care from supplies to personnel are where they need to be.”
According to CDC as of March 13, the United States has reported 1,629 cases in the U.S. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that globally, there were a total of 125,000 cases reported to WHO, from 118 countries and territories.
“We are taking this very seriously as with any infectious communicable disease. We will continue to work closely with local and national organizations to keep the community informed,” explained Robinette added.
Currently there is no vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus, so communities and individuals should follow the measures recommended by CDC for all other infectious diseases which are: washing their hands regularly with water for 20 seconds; covering their mouths when they cough; staying home and away from others when they are sick.
“If you suspect you may be infected, please call your health care provider in advance,” added Robinette. This will help ensure your health care provider take steps necessary to keep other people from potentially being exposed.”
More information is available by visiting: www. CDC.gov or visit: www.WHO.int.
Kentucky River Medical Center, 540 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY
