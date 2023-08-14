Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Lee County

On August 12, 2023 just before 9:00 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, received a call of a single vehicle collision with possible entrapment on KY-52 west in Lee County.
The initial investigation indicates a 2006 Ford F-150, operated by Joshua Reed, 39 years old, of Versailes, KY, was traveling west on Ky-52 in Lee County when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment and overturn. As a result of the collision, the operator Joshua Reed and the front passenger Charles Dennis, 61 years old, of Beattyville, KY, sustained fatal injuries and were both pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lee County Deputy Coroner.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Trooper Robert Baker. He was assisted on scene by KSP Post 7 personnel, Lee County Fire Department, Lee County EMS, and the Lee County Coroners Office.
Info Via KSP
