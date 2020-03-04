State Police in Dry Ridge can respond to 911 calls more quickly and share information with other law enforcement agencies faster and more efficiently, thanks to a big increase in internet speed provided by the Commonwealth’s KentuckyWired high-speed fiber optic network. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post #6 in Dry Ridge, KY, became the first State Police post to transition to the KentuckyWired network on February 26, increasing their internet speed 500%.
Whether they are responding to an emergency, sharing information with other law enforcement agencies, sending data to a centralized office in Frankfort, or simply completing administrative tasks, the state police are becoming better equipped to serve the citizens of Kentucky.
Troopers in Dry Ridge previously had an internet speed of 30mbps through a private internet provider. However, connecting to KentuckyWired has taken them to 150mbps.
Transitioning to KentuckyWired also helped solve a latency, or delay, problem the post was having with their previous internet provider. There was often a delay when sending information to their headquarters in Frankfort. However, that delay has been eliminated with the move to KentuckyWired.
KSP Post 6 was the last of five test sites connected to KentuckyWired.
“Everything appears to be functioning wonderfully,” says Jamie Link, Executive Director of the KentuckyWired project. “The people at these first five test sites are thrilled to have KentuckyWired, and now and we’re ready to start lighting up sites at an accelerated pace.”
“We worked with COT (Commonwealth Office of Technology) to select these first five sites because different state cabinets use different computer applications for different uses, and we wanted to be sure they all work the way they’re supposed to – and everything is working great,” says KentuckyWired Network Engineer, Mitch Powers.
The network will be connecting over 900 state government offices in all 120 counties, including State Police Posts, community colleges, universities, state parks and state veteran’s homes. Along its 3,000-mile path, private companies will be able to connect to the network and lease its fiber.
Construction of the network is scheduled to be completed in October of this year.
More information about KentuckyWired can be found at https://kentuckywired.ky.govand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyWired.
