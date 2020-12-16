Whisky Advocate, the world's leading authority on whisky and spirits, has announced Larceny Barrel Proof as the 2020 Whisky of the Year, as determined by their blind tasting panel. The list of the Top 20 Whiskies of 2020 is now available at whiskyadvocate.com/top20.
Larceny Barrel Proof delivers on wheated bourbon's appeal—which features wheat instead of rye as its secondary grain and has become highly popular in recent years for the soft, sweet, and fruity profile of the style. Though powerful with a 61.1% ABV, Larceny Barrel Proof floats across the palate with grace and subtlety. Its wheated mashbill is a delicate counterpoint to its formidable proof. Each sip begins with bakery aromas, dazzles the palate with notes of chocolate, caramel and peanuts, and lingers with the taste of cinnamon and spice.
This barrel-proof version launched in January 2020, offering an exceptional treat to wheated bourbon lovers and the broader public at an affordable $50—a rare occurrence for a style of bourbon with a rock star status. Larceny Barrel Proof is released in three batches annually, in January, May, and September. Each year, releases are labeled with a code, including a letter to indicate the sequence, and three digits indicating the month and year. The award goes to B520, but it would be wise to give any of them a try.
Following Larceny Barrel Proof (Batch B520) (95 points | $50 | Straight Bourbon | Kentucky),Whisky Advocate's Top Whiskies of 2020 are:
2. Knob Creek 12 Year Old | 95 points | $60 | Straight Bourbon | Kentucky
3. Benriach The Smoky Twelve | 94 points | $65 | Single Malt Scotch | Scotland (Speyside)
4. Bulleit Blenders' Select (Batch 001) | 95 points | $50 | Straight Bourbon | Kentucky
5. Wild Turkey Rare Breed Barrel-Proof Straight Rye | 94 points | $60 | Straight Rye | Kentucky
6. Ardbeg 5 Year Old Wee Beastie | 94 points | $47 | Single Malt Scotch | Scotland (Islay)
7. Elijah Craig Straight Rye | 94 points | $30 | Straight Rye | Kentucky
8. Kilbeggan Single Pot Still | 93 points | $45 | Single Pot Still Whiskey | Ireland
9. Compass Box The Peat Monster | 93 points | $65 | Blended Malt Scotch | Scotland
10. Aberfeldy 18 Year Old French Red Wine Cask-Finished | 93 points | $120 | Single Malt Scotch | Scotland (Highlands)
Each year, Whisky Advocate reviewers collectively sample hundreds of whiskies, ranging from rare and extremely limited releases to new and emerging labels. The selection process for the Top 20 prioritizes quality (based on score), value (based on price) and availability.
"This year's Whisky Advocate Top 20 whiskies span the spectrum of flavors and nations, from peaty Scotch to robust bourbon. What they all share is incredible quality and great value—everyone from novices to connoisseurs can enjoy them" said Jeffery Lindenmuth, executive editor of Whisky Advocate. "Whisky lovers are sure to find both familiar names, as well as some pleasant surprises."
The full Top 20, with profiles for each whisky, can be found at http://whiskyadvocate.com/top20/ and in the magazine's Winter issue, on newsstands January 5, 2021.
About M. Shanken Communications
Whisky Advocate (WhiskyAdvocate.com) is the leading whisky magazine in the U.S. and hosts multi-city WhiskyFest™ events, which are the longest-running and best-attended whisky festivals in the country. Celebrating more than 20 years, this signature event series features the finest whiskies from all around the world, poured by the people—the very living legends—who make them. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Napa Valley, M. Shanken Communications also publishes Wine Spectator, Cigar Aficionado, Market Watch and Shanken News Daily. M. Shanken Communications is a family-owned business that takes great pride in the many charitable endeavors it supports, raising more than $50 million over the past 40 years
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.