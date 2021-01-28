Despite a nationwide atmosphere of political polarization a new poll shows an overwhelming bi-partisan majority of Kentuckians agree on one thing; it’s time for Kentucky lawmakers to ban the harmful practice of conversion therapy. The poll, commissioned by Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky, shows that among every age group, demographic, and political affiliation Kentuckians are ready for Frankfort the ban on the dangerous practice of using physical and mental abuse to attempt to change a minor’s sexual orientation. Additionally, the poll showed Kentucky voters are much more likely to vote for candidates who support banning conversion therapy.
“Those of us who have worked with the victims of conversion therapy have witnessed irreparable harm to children and we now know a vast majority of Kentuckians want to see lawmakers ban this barbaric practice,” Tanner Mobley, Director of Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky. “Studies have shown that 42% of adolescents who undergo conversion therapy attempt to commit suicide and, if our leaders in Frankfort work together to ban this practice, Kentucky voters will stand behind them.”
The poll, which can be found here, surveyed 810 likely Kentucky voters from across the Commonwealth on January 5-7th. The results showed Kentucky voters are overwhelmingly opposed to conversion therapy for LGBT youths. 3 in 4 opposed the practice and almost 6 in 10 support a law banning the practice for children under 18.
● 74%of likely voters oppose allowing children and teens under 18 to undergo conversion therapy that conversion therapy
● 52%over likely voters say that they are much more or somewhat more likely to vote for candidates who support banning conversion therapy, compared to only 19%who say they are less likely.
● 63%of all Kentucky women and 52%of all Kentucky men support a law banning conversion therapy.
“There’s no room for partisanship when it comes to protecting vulnerable young people. These poll results confirm what we’ve known all along,” said Representative Lisa Willner, who is a primary bill sponsor of the legislation to ban conversion therapy in Kentucky. “Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, we all agree that our children must be protected from these dangerous and discredited practices. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the aisle this session to pass the Youth Mental Health Protection Act in 2021, and put an end to this psychological torture in Kentucky.”
“These results only reaffirm the importance of this legislation,” said Representative Kim Banta, who is also a primary sponsor of the legislation to ban conversion therapy in the Kentucky House of Representatives. “Banning the practice of conversion therapy on minors is a necessity and the majority of Kentuckians agree. We’ve established the facts, we know it is Constitutional, and it is past time we move forward.”
“Republicans and Democrats, evangelicals and Catholics, men and women all agree, it’s time to help protect all Kentucky children,” said Michael Frazier, Legislative Action and Government Affairs Director for Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky. “I hope that we’re close to the last child in Kentucky being forced to undergo conversion therapy and our leaders in Frankfort should make that happen during this year’s legislative session. Not only is it the right and just thing to do but Kentucky voters will thank them.”
