Walmart hourly associates across the Commonwealth received another special cash bonus in their paychecks today, adding up to more than $7.1 million statewide. This bonus – the third in less than three months – awards $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates and $400 to assistant managers. Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, which includes new associates who joined Walmart as part of the company’s recent hiring commitment.
Walmart has recognized associates for their many contributions during this unprecedented time by investing nearly $1 billion in two special cash bonuses, an early quarterly bonus payout and other initiatives.
Details of the bonus, announced last month and hitting paychecks this week, are available here.
Walmart continues to look for ways to reward and recognize its associates while staying focused on their overall well-being and safety. To learn more about the steps Walmart has been taking to support associates and serve customers, visit the company’s COVID-19 response site.
Lauren Schregardus, on behalf of Walmart
