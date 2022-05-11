Kenuel Layne Thompson, (Kazim Judah Israel), age 27, born January 4, 1995, departed this life Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 02:00 A.M., in Indianapolis, IN. Kenuel was also known as “Kenny and ‘Lil Mann.” He attended Tates Creek Senior High School, Lexington, KY., then later transferred to Lee Co. High School, Beattyville, KY. He was a member of the Lee Co. Pride of the Mountain Band and on the Lee Co. Bobcats Basketball Team. Kenuel was a 2013 Lee Co. High School Graduate. Kenuel was baptized and raised in the Christian Faith. He attended St. Peter Clever Catholic Church and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Later, he converted his Faith and became an Israelite. In addition, his name was changed to Kazim Judah Israel. He was zealous for the Lord and loved to read, study the Bible, learn of the history of his people, as well as share his passion for truth with others. One of his favorite leaders was Malcolm X. In addition, he also loved to eat and cook for others. One of his hobbies was shooting pool. His family was very important to him. Also, he had a genuine relationship with all of them. He had a unique laugh and a contagious smile!
He is survived by: his Father, Samuel (Rochelle) Thompson Jr. and his mother, Kyndra Gerton. He has six Siblings: Elioenai (Tae’Sean) Thompson, Trayvon Thompson, Tatyana Thompson, Markel Thompson, Xavion Thompson, and Destiny Thompson. He has six Uncles: Gregory (Amanda) Gerton, Kenneth (MarShay) Gerton, Anthony Nolen, Ewan Thompson I., Johnnie (Deborah) Green, and Chris (Traci) Walker; Three Aunts: Matescia (Anthony) Stroud, Joi (Roger) Richardson, and Samantha (Matthew) Adkins. He has two Nephews: Ezra Thompson and Trayvon ‘TJ’ Thompson Jr.; One Niece, Royalti ‘Titi’ Thompson. His Grandparents: Samuel (Avis) Thompson Sr.; Thomas (Christine) Gerton; One Great-Grandmother, Lillie Prude; and a host of loving cousins and friends.
