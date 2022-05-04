Kenuel Thompson Obituary

Kenuel Thompson, 27, of Lexington, transitioned to Eternity on April 28, 2022. Kenual was a 2013 graduate of Lee County High School.
Kenuel was the son of Son of Kyndra Gerton and Samuel Thompson Jr. of Beattyville, and the grandson of Dr. Avis and Samual Thompson Sr of Beattyville.
A funeral service will be held Friday, May 6th at Unity Worship Center located at 1975 Haggard Ct. Lexington, KY 40505. Visitation will begin at 11:00am. The funeral will begin at 1:00. If you can make it we would love your support.
If you would like to send cards or flowers please contact Fender Funeral Home of Lexington 1593 Russell Cave Rd. Lexington, KY 859-293-0157
