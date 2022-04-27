The Farmer & The Foodie, the KET cooking program that visits Kentucky’s farmers to learn how their food is grown, returns this month with a season of new episodes that have hosts Maggie Keith and Lindsey McClave crisscrossing the Commonwealth in search of the freshest, local ingredients.
The new season, which premieres Saturday, April 30, at 2/1 pm on KET, finds hosts Keith and McClave scrambling to catch naturally-raised chickens, picking fruits and vegetables from a South Louisville urban farm, and visiting a mother-daughter team making waves in the bourbon industry. Each episode goes behind-the-scenes with Kentucky farmers to see first-hand how the food is made, and then the hosts take what they’ve learned into the kitchen to create a delicious meal to share with their guests.
“There are a lot of fun recipes this season,” McClave said. “But there’s also a deeper conversation there too about the real-life challenges of what it means to be a farmer in Kentucky.”
Now in its second season, The Farmer & The Foodie has come a long way since its early days in 2011, when friends Keith and McClave first paired up to record a podcast, which led to appearances on a Louisville radio show. Their chemistry, as well as their depth of knowledge about farming and cooking, soon caught on with audiences and nudged Keith and McClave to try their hand at television, filming a pilot episode in 2016 that later aired on KET.
The program was well-received and highlighted Keith and McClave’s fun rapport as well as the varied skillsets each brings to the table. Keith is the farmer, with 15 years of experience running and operating Foxhollow Farm, a biodynamic farm in Oldham County, and a passionate advocate for Kentucky farmers. She says she’s noticed a growing set of consumers taking an interest in where their food comes from, seeking out locally-grown and seasonal ingredients.
“People see the difference between the quality and freshness of the food they get from us or farmers markets than what they can buy from grocery stores,” Keith said. “So taking viewers to the farms that produce the food helps them form that personal connection that’s so important to supporting local farmers.”
McClave is the foodie, a food and wine writer with a knack for creating inspired and accessible recipes using local ingredients. She’s a self-taught cook, who travels frequently to explore regional cuisines and write about her experiences for newspapers and magazines.
“One of the things that makes Lindsey’s recipes so approachable,” Keith added, “is that she’s a realistic home cook with two kids at home.”
Recipes from the all dishes on The Farmer & The Foodie are housed on KET’s website, each in an easy-to-print format for quick use in the kitchen. To find a recipe or to stream episodes after they air, please visit KET.org/Farmer&Foodie.
