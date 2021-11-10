nal Television (KET) will broadcast a one-hour special on the 2021 Kentucky Education Summit, which was held on Nov. 1-2 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville. The special will premiere on KET on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET.
The special can be watched two more times on Nov. 22 on KET2 at 7 p.m. ET, and Nov. 24 on KETKY at 8 p.m. ET.
The statewide summit focused on the future of K-12 education in the Commonwealth. Over two days, the event pulled in some of the nation’s top education reform leaders and more than 500 people from across the state to help begin a discussion about how to build a stronger education system with high standards in Kentucky.
Keynotes and other targeted sessions were livestreamed by KET. Recordings from both days are available on the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Media Portal.
KDE also unveiled a vision for the state’s public education system with a report from the Kentucky Coalition for Advancing Education (KCAE) entitled “United We Learn: Hearing Kentucky’s Voices on the Future of Education.”
From the moment Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass began his tenure at the helm of KDE, he committed the department to listening and learning. Glass conducted a series of virtual listening tours across the Commonwealth and used the “Keep, Stop, Start” survey and empathy interviews to gather ideas and thoughts from school officials, educators and other partners to help guide strategy on what the future of education should look like in Kentucky.
After the tours, survey and interviews were done, the KCAE was formed to use the data to develop a report detailing the current state of education and create a vision for public education in the Commonwealth. The full report, executive summary and two-page information sheet provided to in-person attendees are available on the United We Learn webpage. All reports are available in Spanish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.