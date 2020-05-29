With schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, outreach counselors for the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority have turned to social media to get information to students, parents and counselors.
KHEAA Outreach has scheduled free Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sessions through the end of June to replace the in-person presentations the counselors normally conduct.
“These sessions are a good way for Kentuckians to safely get the college and financial aid information they need while schools are closed,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Students and parents should take advantage of this great opportunity to get the information they need while remaining healthy at home.”
The schedule for the remainder of May and beginning of June includes:
- May 26: Surviving College (Facebook)
- May 27: The Impact of COVID-19 on Financial Aid (Twitter)
- May 28: Making a College Budget (Instagram)
- June 2: Foster and Adopted Youth Resources (Facebook)
- June 3: Making the Grade in College (Twitter)
- June 4: Soft Skills/Mock Job Interview (Instagram)
- June 9: Getting In (Facebook)
- June 10 Staying Healthy in College (Twitter)
- June 11: KHEAA Open Q&A (Instagram)
All sessions begin at 3 p.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CDT.
Contact information for KHEAA’s outreach staff can be found on www.kheaa.com under the counselors tab. Click on outreach presentations and outreach counselors for more details.
A state agency, KHEAA also publishes a monthly online education-related newsletter for parents and others. Anyone wanting to be notified when the latest “Your KHEAA College Connection” newsletter in published can email publications@kheaa.com to be put on the distribution list.
KHEAA administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. KEES and other state financial aid programs are funded by the Kentucky Lottery.
KHEAA also disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC).
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.
