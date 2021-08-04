Kid’s Box Car Cruise-In This Friday!

The next Cruise-In Event will be Friday August 6th! Bring out friends and family to enjoy music, cars and games at this “Family Fun” Themed event before school starts back. An inflatable will be set up for the kids to play in the water to beat the heat, and watermelon slices snack for kids will be available!
There will also be a special cruise-in opportunity! Between now and next Friday we are encouraging all families to craft together! Make, paint and decorate kids cardboard box cars to showcase! Parking for the Kids box cars will be on the Beattyville Town Square and they will each receive their own special dash plaque!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.