KIMBERLY ANN FLYNN COUCH, the wife of James Ernie Couch of Richmond, Kentucky, and the daughter of Mrs. JoAnn Flynn of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late Harold Eugene Flynn, was born in Lexington, Kentucky on June 18, 1973 and went home to be with Jesus and her dad on February 25, 2022 in Lexington. Kim was a former veterinary technician for over 6 years, a registered nurse for St. Joseph Hospital for over 10 years and also for the Bluegrass Community Health Center, and was a member of the Church On The Rock in Berea, Kentucky.
In addition to her husband Jimmy and mother JoAnn, Kim is survived by her son, Corban Couch of Richmond, Kentucky; her sister, Karen Angel and husband Phillip of Beattyville; her nieces and nephew, Holly Newman of Irvine, Kentucky, Kara Beth Webster of Athens, Georgia, and Brystal and Bryce Angel of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation Wednesday March 2nd 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville 12pm-2pm. Funeral services follow visitation. Mark Sarver officiating. Burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery of Booneville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
