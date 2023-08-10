Kimberly Beth Campbell, daughter of the late Marcia Nell Campbell was born in Champaigne, Illinois on August 10, 1967 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on July 29, 2023 at the age of 55 years, 11 months, 19 days.
She is survived by one son, Johnathan Blue Davis Herald; one granddaughter, Addalyn Blue Herald; a daughter-in-law, Regina Turner all of Richmond, Kentucky; a special friend, Jason Wilson of Beattyville, Kentucky; a cousin, Howard Snowden also of Beattyville; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcia Campbell; one cousin, Kevin Wayne; and three aunts, Betty, Vaugh, and Alice. No services are scheduled at this time.
