President Donald Trump reminds me of a bloated barn yard rooster, dressed in full autocratic plumage demanding credit for the sun coming up. Trump loves to crow and bask in the glory of all success, but is obstinate in his refusal to accept any responsibility for failure. Then just like all spoiled, entitled brats, he points the finger of blame at everyone else.
By voting to acquit Trump, Senate republicans have left themselves voluntarily castrated of all credibility and morally bankrupt. In what feels more like a Coronation ceremony, groveling republicans are now allowing King Trump to live in a “Golden Tower”, beyond reproach and above the law. But regardless how much Donald John Trump, gloats and proclaims victory, this over grown toddler, along with Andrew Johnson and William Jefferson Clinton are part of a very exclusive and shameful club of impeached Presidents.
The Brothers Grimm, never wrote fairy tales so starkly removed from reality as Trump’s State of the Union Address and his mad King rantings at the National Prayer Breakfast. With the unleashed fury of a mythomaniac and the emotional maturity of a disturbed child, Trump attacked anything and everyone not under his spell or beyond his control. To the Reptilian Brain of Donald Trump all those who criticize or disagree with his actions are part of the Deep State Resistance. Republicans are now filing an Ethics complaint against the “evil” and “corrupt” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for ripping apart Trump’s State of the Union Manifesto, but like a fraternity of drunken frat boys, they stand and joyously applaud as Donald Trump tramples and denigrates the U.S. Constitution.
Only 48 hours after the Senate acquittal was handed down, Trump’s rain of retribution against those who testified against him at the impeachment hearings began to fall. Gordon Sondland, who’s parents escaped Nazi-Germany during W.W.II and major Republican donor who gave $1 million to Trump’s inaugural campaign was unceremoniously fired from his position as U.S. Ambassador to the European Union. Decorated Iraq war veteran and Purple Heart Recipient, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, former Director of the European Affairs for the National Security Council, was not only fired but was escorted off White House grounds in a “perp walk” like a common criminal. You may recall that Lt. Col. Vindman and his family received threats during his impeachment testimony, but he told his father, “Don’t worry, I will be fine for telling the truth”. Is this anyway to treat an American Hero?
Sadly, to maintain their tenuous grip on power, the Republican leadership is willing to fully deny truth, embrace any falsehood, give allegiance and blind loyalty to the malignant cult of personality that is Donald Trump. But at what cost?
In a sea of Republican lemmings, Mitt Romney, Republican Senator from Utah refused to bow down and toe the party line. Standing before the Senate Chamber he gave an emotional testimony, of simple yet powerful words, written by his own hand: “Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine...Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me? With my vote, I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected it of me.”
As the pendulum swings, this too shall pass and Donald Trump, the self-anointed King of America, will feel the crushing weight of history’s judgement and his reign of terror will end.
