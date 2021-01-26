Kirby Colwell, age 77, of Booneville, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Owsley County Nursing Home in Booneville, KY. He was born March 24, 1943, in Perry County, KY, and was the son of the late Kirby and Ella Eversole Colwell, SR. He was also preceded in death by a son: Geff Colwell; sisters: Polly Collette, Bernice Vanderpool, and Betsy Ann Colwell; brothers: Drew Colwell and Carson Colwell. He is survived by wife: June Carol Watkins Colwell of Booneville, KY; granddaughter: Sierra Sky (Charlie) Combs of Booneville, KY; grandson: Trevor Dylan Colwell of Beattyville, KY; great-grandson: Zachary Combs of Booneville, KY; daughter in law: Bridgett Banks of Beattyville, KY; sisters: Sue (Coy) Olinger, Inta (Lewis) Hensley, and Evelyn Rose all of Beattyville, KY; brothers: Hout (Mary Ellen) Colwell and Kenton (Betty) Colwell of AZ. Rocky (Margie) Colwell of KS.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
