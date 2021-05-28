On May 20th the Beattyville Kiwanis held their annual Athletic Awards program at the Medley Stewart Auditorium. Tony Barrett gave the welcome followed by the pledge of allegiance. Doug Brandenburg of Citizen’s Bank gave the opening while Don Begley presented awards.
Awards presented: Bowling most improved- Matty Chaney, Peyton Gabbard, Hi average Emma Alexander, Lance Morris.
Volleyball most improved Bailee Wright, best performer Mckenzie Stone.
Tennis- most improved Hannah Barrett, best performer Sydney Jonathan, Samuel Bowman, doubles best performer Maci Smith, Lauren Peters.
Archery- most improved Morgan Hinkle, Bryon Antle, best performer Mackenzie Warner, Kory Napier.
Cheer- most improved Destiny Thompson, most spirit Sydney Donathan.
Baseball- best batting average Bryce Angel, fielding average, map Alex Wolfe.
Track- most improved Lauren Dunaway, Dylan Noe. Best performer Wesleyan Mcintosh, Xavion Thompson.
Girl basketball- most rebounds Preslee Cundiff, most assists Kaley White, free throw % Kenneth Wright, most improved Brooke Phillips, mvp Kaley White.
6th Woman award- Aleah Combs. 6th Man award presented by Beattyville Enterprise- Kaleb Stone.
Boy’s basketball- most rebounds Alex Wolfe, most assist, mvp Zack Watterson, most improved Jack Fox.
Cross country- best performer Weslyn Mcintosh, Evan Rowe. Softball- batting average, MVP Emily Moore, most improved Chloe Mcintosh.
Bass fishing- best performance team Carter Johnson, Connor Williams, Landyn Shelton, Caleb Evans.
