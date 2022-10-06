The ‘Knockin Sperits’ were another set of supernatural beings that used to be popular with Lee Countians. Persons in the city still get the same effect nowadays with Ouija boards. I’ve heard some hair raising tales about knocking spirits. One time, there lived on Fraleys Creek a woman who could at will, conjure up a knocking spirit that would cause pickings to come from all corners of the house and would pick up tables and cause them to float through the air and to dance jigs on the floors. One night a gang of youngsters gathered at this old lady’s home and while there, begged her to call in the spirits.
She didn’t want to but finally they persuaded her to give it a try. She gave in and had them all sit around a table with their finger tips resting on top. After a bit, the table began to tap on the floor. A little later it began to rock to and fro. Naturally all became frightened and fell backwards getting away. The table hopped around a moment and then began to float through the air. There were no hidden wires or strings either. All the crowd of youngsters backed up against the wall watching the table antics. One long, gangling boy stood in the corner about frightened out of his senses.
As they stood there, the table started in his direction and moved closer and closer. The boys watched with eyes popped in fear as he began to be hemmed in. Suddenly he thought of something and that something was a .45 under his belt. With a wild swipe, he brought out the gun and thundered six shots at the approaching table. The terrific muzzle blast of the .45 blew out the lamps and for a short time, the room was in a state of bedlam as everyone hit the doors. Later, some cooler heads ventured back in and relit the lamps. The table was in its place in the center of the room but there wasn’t a sight of a bullet mark on it, the floor or walls.
Ghosts are not limited to Lee County, or any other county. They are to be seen in every locality and country in the world. If you’ve never seen one, don’t worry or envy the lucky ones who have. You probably wouldn’t believe your eyes if you saw a dozen.
