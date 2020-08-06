Wednesday August 5, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update-as of 2pm
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 17 confirmed positive cases and 1 probable case of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a 20-year-old female, and a 54-year-old female from Knott County, a 34-year-old male from Lee County, a 82-year-old male from Owsley County, a pediatric case under 18 years of age, a 28-year-old female, two 36-year-old females, a 39-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, a 50-year-old male, a 52-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, a 60-year-old male, a 64-year-old male, a 65-year-old male and a 80-year-old male from Perry County.
Below is the breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- 47 (33 recovered, 6 probable, 1 deceased)
Lee- 4 (3 recovered)
Leslie- 28 (19 recovered)
Letcher- 48 (37 recovered, 9 probable)
Owsley- 11 (7 recovered)
Perry- 203 (154 recovered, 4 probable, 3 deceased)
Wolfe- 10 (9 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
332 Confirmed + 19 Probable=Total 351 (262 recovered, 85 active, 4 deceased)
Please remember to be #healthyathome, #healthyatwork and practice #socialdistancing! Let’s all be #TeamKentucky
