Monday November 2, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 52 confirmed positive cases and 3 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 23-year-old male, a 25-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, a 32-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, a 61-year-old female and a 66-year-old female from Knott County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 18-year-old female, a 23-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, two 27-year-old females, a 40-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, a 53 year-old male, a 55-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, a 59-year-old male, a 59-year-old female, a 60-year-old male, a 60-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 67-year-old female, a 68-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 72-year-old male, a 74-year-old male, a 75-year-old male, a 81-year-old female, a 84-year-old male, a 85-year-old female, a 86-year-old male, a 89-year-old male, a 91-year-old female, a 91-year-old male, and a 92-year-old female from Lee County, a 19-year old male, a 20-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male from Leslie County, a 29-year-old female from Letcher County, a pediatric case under the age of 18 from Owsley County, a 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, a 29-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, a 49-year-old female, a 50-year-old male, a 56-year-old male, a 70-year-old male, a 77-year-old male, a 77-year-old female, and a 91-year-old female from Perry County. We are saddened to report the death of a 61-year-old male, 85-year-old female and a 91-year-old male from Lee County, all reported out today. We send our condolences to the families!
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 9, Lee- 30, Leslie- 3, Letcher- 1, Owsley- 1, Perry- 12, Wolfe- 0
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-364 (41 probable) (189 active, 170 recovered, 5 deceased)
Lee- Total-166 (15 probable) (129 active, 29 recovered, 8 deceased)
Leslie- Total-135 (9 probable) (72 active, 62 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-310 (94 probable) (152 active, 156 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-94 (30 probable) (45 active, 48 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-557 (34 probable) (189 active, 359 recovered, 9 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-70 (18 probable) (28 active, 42 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
1,455 Lab Confirmed Positive + 241 Probable=Total 1,696 (866 recovered, 804 active, 26 deceased)
